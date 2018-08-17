Darlene Gay, 66, Maple Street, Stanton, KY, widow of Phillip Wayne Gay, Sr. died on August 9 at Saint Joseph HealthCare, Lexington, KY. Born in Bowen, KY she was the daughter of the late Hillard and Arnice Jackson Kalar and a former employee of Natural Bridge State Park. Darlene had been an active leader in Powell County 4-H and was founder of the Little Miss and Mister Powell County Pageants and Bowen Elementary Basketball Queen Pageants. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Edward Gay and by her brother, Gale Kalar.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Gay, Jr. of Stanton; her sister, Ganell (Hubert) Smith of Winchester and by her special cousin, Londa Trent of Stanton. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Marion Brewer were held on August 12 at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial will be in Faulkner Cemetery with Charles Trent, Sr., Phillip Gay, Jr., Gene Kalar and Chris Hale serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

David Burgess, 57, of Mt. Sterling died on, August 8, from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio June 29, 1961 to Argie and Thelma Burgess. He was a driver for Rumpke and is of the Christian Faith.

He is survived by his wife Donna Burgess of Mt. Sterling, son Robert Horne and his wife Rachel of Mt. Sterling, four grandchildren Lexie Vance of Independence, VA, Kayla Vance of Marion, VA, Abby Horne of Mt. Sterling, Alex Horne of Mt. Sterling, three sisters Rita Arenivar of Mt. Sterling, Pat Halsey of Lexington, Sue Shields of Bethel and his beloved dog Bayley. He was preceded in death by his parents Argie and Thelma Burgess, two sisters Janice and Sharon Burgess.

A graveside service was held on August 13 at the Longview Cemetery in Bethel.

Pallbearers were Eric Kerns, Aaron Hatton, Jamie Garrett, Bobby Horne, Tim Welch, and Alex Horne. Honorary Pallbearers were Phillip Shields, Chris Burgess and Abby Horne. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Goldia Velma Lawson Clemons, 82, widow of Harold Franklin “Buddy” Clemons, died on August 5 at Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. She was born January 27, 1936 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Steve and Leona Jones Lawson.

Survivors include, children, Geney Lee Whalen, Julia Elizabeth (Dale) Henderson, Charles Douglas (Jerrie) Whalen, and Kelly (Margina) Whalen; grandchildren, Dee (Larry) Woosley, Jimmy Lee Bailey, Virginia (Carol (J.C.) Sparks, Corbett Eugene Tolson, Jordan Turner, Hillary Turner Coomer, Daniel James Whalen, Brittney Jean Whalen, Chelsea Nicole Whalen, Ryan Matthew Whalen, Cash Whalen, Renee Whalen, and Rhonda Kay Whalen; great-grandchildren, Sadie Wilcox Bush, Koty (Katie) Cox, Katie Isabella Woosley, Chase Woosley, Lissa Grace Woosley, Dawson Clay Woosley, Addi Woosley, Jamie Ray Bailey, Sarah Jane Bailey, Melissa Joe Sparks, Jacob Scott Sparks, Jazmine Lynn Sparks, JC Matthew Sparks, Zoey JadeLee Sparks, Ayden Whalen, Martin Whalen, Aaliyah Turner, and Ariyana Coomer; Great Great-Grandchildren, Jaxon Klae Bush, Alexa Cox, Wyatt Cox, and Kylie Isabella Hensley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Leona Jones Lawson; husband, Harold Franklin “Buddy” Clemons; and granddaughter, Melissa Gene Tolson. Services were held on August 8 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Nadean Ritchie Roberts, 86, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, born on May 8, 1932 in Cordia, Kentucky, died on August 12 after suffering complications as a result of a fall in which her arm was broken. Her husband of 69 years, Arthur, preceded her in death on March 10, 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Brita Seybert (Andrew) and Lydia Mullins (Elwood), five grandchildren; Nicholas Seybert, Matthew Seybert, Elwood Arthur Mullins, Jessica Mullins, and Dustin Mullins; four great-grandchildren; Elin Seybert, Darian Seybert, Leon Arthur Seybert, and Olivia Seybert. Nadean was the oldest of four children and survived by her brother, Lindsay Ritchie, of Kodiak, TN.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 11 until 12 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Tommy Lee Marcum, Sr., 49, husband of Bess Marie Gilley Marcum died on August 10 at his residence in Winchester, KY surrounded by his family. Born in Campton, KY he is the son of Delfia Regina Crowe Marcum of Winchester and the late Lonnie Wallace Marcum. He was a self employed construction contractor who loved God, bluegrass music, riding motorcycles, his animals, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother-in-law, Jerry Lee (Tobie) Gilley.

He is survived by his wife, Bess Marcum and his mother, Delfia Marcum both of Winchester; one son, Tommy Lee Marcum, Jr. and his wife Patricia of South Point, OH; three daughters: Mary Regina Marcum Ferguson and her husband Norman, Christy Lynn Marcum and Sara Marie Marcum and his father-in-law Jerry C. Gilley (Dad) all of Winchester; one brother, William Nelson Marcum of Winchester; one sister, Kathryn Regina Marcum West and her husband Johnny of Lexington and five grandchildren: Dakota Michael Marcum, Brianna Lynn Marcum, Khloe Michelle Ferguson, Norman Ferguson III and Douglas Leonard Ferguson.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers were held on August 13 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Irvine, KY with Jerry Gilley, Tommy Lee Marcum Jr., Bill Marcum, Christy Marcum, Casey Dearing, Cody Marcum, Ryan Clem, D. C. Clem, Shawn Stidham and Johnny West serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Flossie Verna Shuler, 81, of Clay City, KY died on July 27 at Windsor Care Center, Mt. Sterling, KY. Born in Estill County she was the daughter of the late Wesley Shuler and the late Mertie Gross Shuler. Flossie was a retired private caretaker and member of West Bend Church of God. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Roy Shuler, Elmer Shuler and Gary Shuler and by five sisters: Clara Abney, Ollie Branham, Ivory Crowe, Ella Spencer and Dovie Branham. She is survived by her brother, Jim Shuler of Clay City and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. George Sparks was held on July 31 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Cobb Hill Cemetery, Irvine, KY with Bobby Shuler, Henry Branham, Ledford Shuler, Ricky Shuler, Billy Abney and Danny Shuler serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Stella Jones, Bertha Wiseman and members of the West Bend Church of God.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.