Gregory Allen Jacobs, 53, of Indianapolis, died at the end of July 2018 at his home.

Greg is survived by his sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Gimlich and Sheila (Richard Gooch) Bryan; nieces, Misty Lewis and Kala Bryan; nephew, Tyler (Debbie) Bryan; great niece, Maia Johnson; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ada “Jan” Jacobs and his grandparents, Simpson and Dolly Barnett.

Greg will be cremated, and his remains buried with his mom and grandparents in Clay City, Kentucky.

Anthony C. Jones, 58, husband of Patricia Ann Jones, Broadway Street, Irvine, died on August 4 at his home. He was born March 13, 1960 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Robert Chester and Ora Lee Barnes Jones.

Survivors include, wife, Patricia Ann Jones, Irvine; sons, James Lee (Miranda) Riley and Shawn (Melissa)Riley; daughters, Michelle Davis and Melanie (Matthew) Munday; brothers, Chester Ray Jones, Danny Jones, and Travis Jones; sisters, Jessie May Moore and Melissa Bailey; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandsons with one more on the way.

Services were held on August 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Tim Hoffman-Verble and Roy Murphy.

Burial in King Family Cemetery with Gene Murphy, Billy Murphy, Matthew Munday, Jacob Munday, Scottie Barnes, Daniel Potter, Timothy Hoffman, Robert Barnes, and Madelyn Barnes serving as pallbearers.

Dana Marie Thomas, 25, died on August 1. She was born August 6, 1992 to Gladys Marie King and the late David O. Thomas. Survivors include, mother, Marie King; daughter, McKinley Marie Jones; sisters, Destany Trent and and Ciairia Hall; grandfather, Cecil Tipton; grandmother, Lula Thomas; and a host of other family.

Services were held on August 3 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Mike Phillips.

Burial in Tipton Family Cemetery with Michael Tipton, Nathan Tipton, Keith Tipton, Blake Tipton, Shawn Bolin, and Timothy Patton serving as pallbearers.

Michael Henry Vanover, 43, of Stanton, Kentucky died on July 30 at Rogers Foam Corp. in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. He was a factory employee of Rogers Foam Corp and he loved to paint, play music and write poems. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Trent Townsend.

He is survived by his father, Sam Vanover of Clay City; his stepfather, William Townsend, Sr. of Stanton; his brother, Chris Vanover of Clay City; his sister, Lisa Potts of Clay City and two nephews, Derrick and Darren Potts.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. M. C. Rice and Bro. Larry Shoemaker were held on August 3 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Derrick Potts, Darren Potts, Harry Lowry, Chris Vanover, Scotty Trent, Tim Shackelford and Austin Shackelford serving as active pallbearers.

Gertrude Marie Wilson, 79, widow of Fred Wilson, died on August 3 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born August 26, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frank and Dorothy Seese.

Survivors include, daughters, Mary Hon, Barbara Abbottt, and Sandra Wilson; son, Michael Wilson; grandchildren, Danny Hon, Jamie Hon, Steve Abbott Jr., Christy Wilson, Angela Johnson, Jay Johnson, Robert Wilson, David Wilson, and Larry Wayne Madden.

Services were held on August 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

