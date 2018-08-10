Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday every month at the Slade Welcome Center.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764

Local Facility Planning Committee

2018 Jr. & Little Miss/ Mister Powell County

This years Jr. & Little Miss/ Mister Powell County pageant will be held on September 1 at 2 p.m. at the Stanton Christian Church gym. To enter contact April at 859-538-7468. The deadline to enter is August 20.

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/OSRAM/UAW Retirees

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/OSRAM/UAW retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 14 at Cattleman’s in Mount Sterling. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch!

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

(KHEAA) will be at Powell County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. September 4: “Getting In” Presentation with Seniors, October 4: FAFSA Workshop with Seniors (Parents welcome), October 8: College Application Day with Seniors

For more information contact Joplin Rice by calling 502-229-1147 or by emailing jrice@kheaa.com

Hughes Reunion

The descendants of Floyd and Hattie Hughes will be having their reunion on August 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of Dean and Laura Rogers at 78 Lower Hatchers Creek Road in Stanton, Ky. All friends and relatives are invited. Bring a covered dish and plan to have a good time. See you there.

Allen’s Reunion

The Allen’s reunion will be held at the old REA shelter on Highway 15, in Winchester, like last year. Hope to see you there.

Powell County Retired Teachers

The Powell County Retired Teachers will meet Friday, August 10 at noon at Natural Bridge. James Davis will be the guest speaker at the meeting. Davis is a supporter of public education for teachers. Davis is a candidate in the upcoming November general election who is seeking the office of State Representative representing Powell, Montgomery and Menifee Counties.

The Annual Shuler Family Reunion

Will be held on Saturday, August 11th at Raymond Tipton’s farm located on Jackson Chapel Road just off Spout Springs Road (Highway 82) in Estill County. A covered dish lunch will be served at 12 noon. All family and friends are invited to come and enjoy the day.