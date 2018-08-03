The Powell County Board of Education recently got to see the newly renovated gym floor at the Powell County High School Gymnasium during a recent tour of all five schools in the district. The Lady Pirates Volleyball team will be the first athletic team to see action on the new floor on August 6 when they play host to Frankfort.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education recently held a special meeting and board walkthrough of all the districts schools on July 26.

The board approved a Capital Funds Request for High School Renovation Project involving a security vestibule at the entrance of high school. Tiffany Anderson told the board Kentucky Department of Education had recently approved the use of School Facilities Construction Commission funds to be used for the renovation project.

“We had put the project on hold with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects because if something happened and the state didn’t release these funds they would start billing us and we didn’t want to owe them anymore money so we just stopped for a minute until we got this taken care of,” Anderson said.

We’ve been expecting to put this back on the agenda for the August meeting,” Powell County Superintendent Anthony Orr said. “Kevin Cheek or somebody from Sherman Carter Barnhart should be here to talk about that and we may have some discussions that we need your guidance on.”

The Clay City Elementary School Site Based Decision Making Council had made a request for the board to reinstate an Elementary School Assistant Principal position at the elementary school level.

Orr told the board the school was using a resource teacher by reallocating funding they got from the board for a counselor position as a resource teacher.

“It’s been a pretty flexible teacher position it’s really been part-time counselor, part-time assistant principle and kind of filling in to meet the needs as they showed up in the school,” Orr said. “This year they would like to transition that to an assistant principal position.”

“While the council has approved that, we don’t have the position as part of our set of approved positions at an elementary school,” Orr said. “In order for them to be able to post and fill the position the board really has to support it. We’ve had a couple of conversations about what’s the board’s responsibility and where the authority of the site-based-council and authority of the school board meet at or intersect on an issue like this.”

“The way I thought about it was if an elementary school council came to us and said they wanted to hire a full-time football coach that we would say that we don’t have a position for a full-time football coach at elementary schools and so you can’t hire one,” Orr said. “That’s not us telling you what you can and can’t do but its about elementary schools not having that position.”

Board member Diann Meadows made a motion to approve creating an elementary school Assistant Principal job description for Clay City Elementary but the motion died for lack of second.

“My conversation with the schools and student council is going to be lets take this year to build a better case with data about how position is used, how the position could have been used and where was the missed oppourtunies and the kinds of things that would answer the questions of the board,” Orr said. “This is not a no and don’t ever ask again but we don’t feel comfortable moving forward and if we put together data that helps makes this a more clear decision I would be glad to support the school in doing that.”

The board gave it’s approval to designate and bond Dr. Anthony Orr as Interim Treasurer.

The board approved the updated KASA Membership for 2018-2019 school year.

The only other action taken by the board was to approve to proceed with building inspections at the Powell County Middle School, Powell County High School, Stanton Elementary School, Bowen Elementary and Clay City Elementary.