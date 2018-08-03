Mary Irene Fouch, 75, wife of the late James Henry Fouch, died on July 26 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born on June 13, 1943, in Clark County, Kentucky, to the late Lyman Francis and Alice Richardson King. She was retired from Daniel Boone National Forestry Service and previously worked at Bluegrass Army Depot and Job Corp. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Dena (David) Hargis and Frances (Dale) Lakes; three grandchildren, Lyman Zachary (Taylor) Blevins, Bobby Francis (Jessica) Blevins and Dereck Ashton (Megan Roland) Halsey; four great grandchildren, Kaden and Bobby N. Blevins, Hayden Cox and Maelyn Jean Halsey; one sister, Helen Spencer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held be on July 31 at Scobee Funeral Home.

Alice Marie Kennedy, 66, of Stanton, died on July 25 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born September 19, 1951 in Agency Missouri to Cecil and Alberta Kennedy. She was the second oldest of nine children. She was a former employee of CMS were she was a line tech and was of the Christian Faith.

She is survived by her husband Jessie Miles of Stanton, a brother Carl Kennedy of Stanton and a sister Ruby Honeycutt of Harriet, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by four brothers Jimmy Kennedy, Roger Kennedy, Roy Kennedy, Sammy Kennedy and two sisters Diane Simmons and Mary Rahds.

Funeral services were held on July 30 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Harry Richards officiating.

Burial followed in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Pallbearers were Harry Richards, Austin Hendricks, Taylor Ferguson, Carl Robertson, Carl Kennedy and Johnny Johnson II. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Flossie Verna Shuler, 81, of Clay City, KY died on July 27 at Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling, KY. Born in Estill County she was the daughter of the late Wesley Shuler and the late Mertie Gross Shuler. Flossie was a retired private caretaker and member of West Bend Church of God. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Roy Shuler, Elmer Shuler and Gary Shuler and by five sisters: Clara Abney, Ollie Branham, Ivory Crowe, Ella Spencer and Dovie Branham.

She is survived by her brother, Jim Shuler of Clay City and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. George Sparks were held on July 31 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue in Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Cobb Hill Cemetery, Irvine, KY with Bobby Shuler, Henry Branham, Ledford Shuler, Ricky Shuler, Billy Abney and Danny Shuler serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Stella Jones, Bertha Wiseman and members of the West Bend Church of God. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.