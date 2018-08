Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Pam if you need more information at 859-327-1782.

Emmanuel Baptist Church –

20th Anniversary Celebration

You are invited to join us August 12-15 for fellowship at 6 p.m. with service to follow at 7 p.m. Former pastor Keith Joseph will share a message each evening. We are located across the street from the Powell County Middle School.

Epperson First Church of God

Will be hosting a special service for the drug addicted on August 5 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers will be Kentucky State Police Sgt. Bret Kirkland, State Representative James Tipton and Keli Schooler. This will be a very important service and everybody is invited. For more information contact: 859-398-0020.